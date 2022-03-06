Annapolis St. Patrick's Day Parade 2022: Know Before You Go

ANNAPOLIS, MD — After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, Annapolis will again hold its St. Patrick’s Parade Returns to Annapolis on Sunday, March 6.

St. Patrick's Day is March 17, but Annapolis getting its green on early.

The city’s biggest parade of the year will begin at 1 p.m. at West Street and Amos Garrett Boulevard and concludes at City Dock. The parade is slated to include more than 100 entrants.

“Whether you are in the parade or watching along the route, this is a hometown favorite and I’m glad to see it coming back,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley in a city news release. “With the pipes and drums, the marching bands, the Irish dancers, there is a little something for everyone!”

The parade route is as follows:

Line up at Amos Garrett Boulevard or their designated side-street depending on their position/order of the parade.

Make a right turn onto West Street

Travel clockwise (the wrong way) around Church Circle and out Main Street.

Travel down Main Street towards Randall/Compromise Circle.

Travel clockwise (the wrong way) around Randall/Compromise Circle.

Exit traffic circle via Randall Street.

Streets along the parade route will close before 1 p.m. and are expected to remain closed until the parade is finished, about 3 p.m.



The ninth annual St. Patrick’s parade is sponsored by Naptown Events, which will sponsor shuttles from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to the staging area (near Maryland Hall) for parade participants and to the downtown area for parade watchers.

For more information on the parade, visit www.naptownevents.com.



Parking for the Parade

Parking at Navy/Marine Corps Stadium is available to float participants as well as viewers of the parade. Shuttle buses will get you to your area and back to your cars.

Parking is $10 per car for the day.

Enter off of Taylor Avenue by the Blue Angel (Gate 5)

Opening at 10 a.m.

Parade buses are free all day. These are not City Run buses. This does not apply to city run routes. Buses will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m.

Bus route:

Drop parade participants and/or viewers at West and Amos Garrett (across from Westin)

Buses will continue downtown and drop at City Dock at the corner of Dock/Randal

Buses will loop back to Stadium and repeat.

Buses will not run from 12:30 until the end of the parade as their route is the parade route.

To learn more about parking downtown and city bus/shuttle options click here.

Shamrock the Dock

The annual St. Patrick's Parade includes a festival for all ages after at City Dock featuring Irish Dancers, Pipe Bands, We're Not Handsome and Dublin 5.

The event is open and free to the public. A cash bar will be available.

Shamrock the Dock is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

John O'Leary, Naptown Events and parade founder said, "The 2022 St. Patrick’s Parade promises to be an exciting, colorful event that brings lots of joy and financial support to the City of Annapolis, it’s residents and guests. We look forward to seeing all of the smiling faces as we come out of a cold winter and an arduous two-year hiatus.”

Naptown Events also sponsors Shamrock the Dock at City Dock. We’re Not Handsome and Dublin 5 will be performing from 1 to 7 p.m. After the parade, spend time downtown to enjoy shops and eat at local restaurants, officials suggested.

The parade benefits local charities, including Warrior Events.

This article originally appeared on the Annapolis Patch