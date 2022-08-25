Annawan man hit with more charges over altercation with police

Austin Norberg, 33, Annawan, will face another charge relating to an incident that occurred outside JoJo’s Gas Station in June that left one Kewanee Police officer injured.

In June, Norberg was arrested and charged with Armed Violence with a Category II Weapon, Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. On Thursday in Henry County Circuit Court, the State filed a motion to amend, adding a fourth count to the charges to include Aggravated Battery/Great Bodily Harm, a Class 3 Felony.

In addition, the State motioned the Court to amend charges Norberg received in January of this year to include one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Norberg’s attorney, Lance Camp, did not object to the two new charges and waived the formal reading and penalties. Norberg has pleaded not-guilty to all of the charges.

The incident with the Kewanee Police occurred on June 26, just after 9 a.m. Authorities say they received a call from JoJo’s Gas Station on North Main Street just after 9 a.m. saying that a man had attempted to pay for gas using a stolen check.

An officer on the call knew Norberg by name, even though he had reportedly given police a false name, and the dispatcher informed the officers that Norberg had a valid Henry County warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Obstructing Justice.

The officers then tried to place Norberg under arrest, but instead of complying, police say Norberg reached for a 5 ½ inch knife hidden in his waistband. In a body camera video that appears on the KPD Facebook page, officers can be seen holding Norberg’s arms and yelling for him to comply. Instead, the video shows Norberg, while in a seated position, thrusting the knife towards his own throat and threatening to kill himself. One officer was injured while attempting to disarm Norberg.

Due to the additional charges, the Defense requested a continuance. Norberg’s next pretrial hearing is set for Sept. 22.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: Annawan man hit with more charges over altercation with police