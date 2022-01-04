Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools Makes Weather Decision For Jan. 5

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD — All Anne Arundel County Public Schools will open two hours late on Wednesday, Jan. 5. AACPS announced the decision Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. The school system will re-evaluate the situation Wednesday morning.

Morning half-day prekindergarten and ECI classes are canceled. Full-day pre-K classes will continue, but they will start two hours later than usual. Morning classes from the Center of Applied Technology will be conducted virtually from students' home schools.

Officials reported "lingering issues with road and travel conditions" from Monday's winter storm, which dumped up to 11 inches on Anne Arundel County. AACPS urged families to prepare for longer commutes to schools, "as some roads may still be impassable for cars and buses."

Leaders also reminded families to check their bus operation status daily aacps.org/buses. The county has battled an ongoing driver shortage all school year. That shortage paired with the current COVID-19 surge has caused frequent bus delays and cancelations.

