Anne Arundel County Police corporal suspended, faces assault charge

An Anne Arundel County Police corporal was suspended with pay after being charged with second-degree assault, the department said in a Saturday news release.

The charge, filed on Saturday, stems from “the officer’s involvement in an off-duty, domestic-related incident,” police said. The corporal was administratively suspended pending an internal investigation.

Police did not release the full name of the officer but identified them as Cpl. R. Daniel, who they said worked in the department’s Bureau of Administration and has been with the agency for eight years.

A police corporal named Rachel Leslie Daniel made a salary of over $79,000 in fiscal year 2023, according to Anne Arundel County employee records.

A 31-year-old Glen Burnie woman under the same name was charged with second-degree assault on Saturday, according to court records. She did not have a defense attorney listed in court records Sunday.