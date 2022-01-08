🌱Anne Arundel County Requests Community To Limit 911 Calls

Hello, neighbors! Debora Whitehead here with a brand-new issue of the Glen Burnie Daily.

Anne Arundel first responders is asking the public to limit 911 calls. Fire Department and EMS crews in Anne Arundel County are requesting the community to avoid going to the ER for non-life-threatening situations and to limit 911 medical calls, unless it's really an emergency. The suggestion was presented due to high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and shortage of staff. (FoxBaltimore) Nearby News: Baltimore County Public Schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. On Jan. 10-11, staff will be preparing lessons in the event they have to temporarily transition to virtual learning. (W2MARNEWS)

AAC Public Library offers accessibility for users with disabilities. Computer Accessibility is offered in 16 Locations. The Glen Burnie branch has a wheels chair accessible computer. Computers are also equipped with Windows Narrator screen reader software, and Windows Magnifier text-enlarging software. (AACPL) Would you like to make Glen Burnie a better place to live? Residents of Anne Arundel County can submit a concern or issue to the County for assistance and correction from your computer, mobile device or by phone. Click on the link for more information or to submit an issue. (Anne Arundel Gov.)

Today in Glen Burnie:

MD Glass Creations - Birds on a Wire at Furnace Road. (6 p.m.)

Maryland Wear and Carry Day 2 / Renewal at Cindy's Hot Shot. (9 a.m.)

From my notebook:

Anne Arundel County Library: "Last week some friends joined us at Severn Library to hang out, pick out some new books and make an ornament craft! What a fun day we had." (Instagram)

AA County Schools - AACPS: "Today's weather closing is the fourth for Anne Arundel County Public Schools this school year." (Instagram)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Rippling Estates: "Please clean the snow off the top of your vehicle for an obvious reason. - Thanks." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Glen Burnie Park: "I posted a suggestion to send COVID tests to every household. To eliminate folks waiting in long lines, overwhelming hospital ERs, etc. The post was taken down, NOT BY ME! I assume because some of the comments went way off topic." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Morris Hill Ave: "Hello everyone, my name is Sarah. - I am due next month with my son and I desperately need help getting some things for his arrival.My husband left me and our two year old daughter when I was 4 weeks pregnant with our son." (Nextdoor)

Events:

7th Annual No One Can Survive Alone Concert for Bald Ballerina at Smith Theater. (Jan. 9)

[Webinar] Roof Replacement 101: Everything You Need to Know. (Jan. 15)

The Havre de Grace Ice Festival at Downtown Have De Grace. (Jan. 15)

