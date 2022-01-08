🌱Anne Arundel County Requests Community To Limit 911 Calls

Debora Whitehead
·3 min read

Hello, neighbors! Debora Whitehead here with a brand-new issue of the Glen Burnie Daily.

First, today's weather:

Periods of rain. High: 43, low: 28.

Here are the top 4 stories in Glen Burnie today:

  1. Anne Arundel first responders is asking the public to limit 911 calls. Fire Department and EMS crews in Anne Arundel County are requesting the community to avoid going to the ER for non-life-threatening situations and to limit 911 medical calls, unless it's really an emergency. The suggestion was presented due to high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and shortage of staff. (FoxBaltimore)

  2. Nearby News: Baltimore County Public Schools will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. On Jan. 10-11, staff will be preparing lessons in the event they have to temporarily transition to virtual learning. (W2MARNEWS)

  3. AAC Public Library offers accessibility for users with disabilities. Computer Accessibility is offered in 16 Locations. The Glen Burnie branch has a wheels chair accessible computer. Computers are also equipped with Windows Narrator screen reader software, and Windows Magnifier text-enlarging software. (AACPL)

  4. Would you like to make Glen Burnie a better place to live? Residents of Anne Arundel County can submit a concern or issue to the County for assistance and correction from your computer, mobile device or by phone. Click on the link for more information or to submit an issue. (Anne Arundel Gov.)

Today in Glen Burnie:

  • MD Glass Creations - Birds on a Wire at Furnace Road. (6 p.m.)

  • Maryland Wear and Carry Day 2 / Renewal at Cindy's Hot Shot. (9 a.m.)

From my notebook:

  • Anne Arundel County Library: "Last week some friends joined us at Severn Library to hang out, pick out some new books and make an ornament craft! What a fun day we had." (Instagram)

  • AA County Schools - AACPS: "Today's weather closing is the fourth for Anne Arundel County Public Schools this school year." (Instagram)

  • Nextdoor Neighbor, Rippling Estates: "Please clean the snow off the top of your vehicle for an obvious reason. - Thanks." (Nextdoor)

  • Nextdoor Neighbor, Glen Burnie Park: "I posted a suggestion to send COVID tests to every household. To eliminate folks waiting in long lines, overwhelming hospital ERs, etc. The post was taken down, NOT BY ME! I assume because some of the comments went way off topic." (Nextdoor)

  • Nextdoor Neighbor, Morris Hill Ave: "Hello everyone, my name is Sarah. - I am due next month with my son and I desperately need help getting some things for his arrival.My husband left me and our two year old daughter when I was 4 weeks pregnant with our son." (Nextdoor)


More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

  • 7th Annual No One Can Survive Alone Concert for Bald Ballerina at Smith Theater. (Jan. 9)

  • [Webinar] Roof Replacement 101: Everything You Need to Know. (Jan. 15)

  • The Havre de Grace Ice Festival at Downtown Have De Grace. (Jan. 15)

  • Add your event

Loving the Glen Burnie Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

That's it for today! I'll see you around.

Debora Whitehead

About me: Debora Whitehead is a dedicated wife and homeschooling mom from Coram, NY. She has a bachelor's degree in Education and loves to teach and write. Her passion for the community reflects on her volunteering work at the "Mariposa Ministry, " a nonprofit family assistance program. One of her strongest believes is Jesus Christ and when she is not parenting, teaching or reading, she is writing. One of her favorites quotes is: " The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams."- Eleanor Roosevelt.

This article originally appeared on the Glen Burnie Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The end of the demo day, dilution and other startup accelerator resolutions

    In April 2020, NextView VC launched its debut accelerator in the thick of the pandemic, while historical incubators like Y Combinator and 500 Startups were similarly rethinking their independent strategies. Fast-forward perhaps too many months, NextView partner Melody Koh tells me the accelerator is launching its third cohort with some key tweaks, again signaling some interesting changes for the seed-stage startup scene. The first big change is that NextView is growing its check size from $200,000 for an 8% ownership stake to $400,000 for a 10% ownership stake.

  • This Week in Apps: Instagram brings back the chronological feed, South Korea bans P2E games, Google looks for ecosystem integrations

    Welcome back to This Week in Apps, the weekly TechCrunch series that recaps the latest in mobile OS news, mobile applications and the overall app economy. The app industry continues to grow, with a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports out this week. App Annie says global spending across iOS and Google Play is up to $135 billion in 2021, and that figure will likely be higher when its annual report, including third-party app stores in China, is released next year.

  • Apple's biggest scandal of 2022 is already happening

    This week, we're talking about what I'm sure could be one of Apple's biggest scandals of the decade thus far: the itty bitty AirTag. AirTags are a very useful product from Apple that pretty much function exactly as advertised. There's been a fair bit of controversy lately around how Apple rolled these out and how even though these are great devices to keep track of your keys, they can also easily be abused to stalk someone.

  • TikTok found a crazy hidden iPhone feature and no one believes it’s real

    With over 1 billion users, it's perhaps no surprise that TikTok has become something of a haven for awesome iPhone tips and tricks. So while it may seem unusual, TikTok is brimming with videos highlighting awesome and hidden iPhone hacks. The latest example is something you need to see to believe. Actually, it's something you … The post TikTok found a crazy hidden iPhone feature and no one believes it’s real appeared first on BGR.

  • One of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon is down to just $37

    Did you know there's an updated version of the amazingly popular Nintendo Switch console with better battery life? We're not talking about the new OLED model that was just released, though the Nintendo Switch OLED is actually in stock right now at Amazon. We mean the HAC-001(-01) model that still sells out constantly after all … The post One of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon is down to just $37 appeared first on BGR.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

    It's not all that hard for most investors to figure out which stocks are apt to be big winners within the next year or so. Too many growth stocks are lifted by their compelling stories instead of by their fiscal results, but those bullish stories eventually fizzle out. A long-term winner has to have long-term staying power.

  • Galaxy S22 leaks just spoiled all of Samsung’s remaining secrets

    Earlier this week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE at CES. Rumors had been swirling for months, but now the phone is finally here, and you can buy one next week. Meanwhile, we are still waiting for official word about the Galaxy S22, but the leaks continue to pour out. Everything from the design to … The post Galaxy S22 leaks just spoiled all of Samsung’s remaining secrets appeared first on BGR.

  • From Color-Changing Cars to Foldable Laptops: The 15 Best Things We Saw at CES 2022

    The Omicron variant didn't keep Las Vegas from showcasing impressive innovation across the technological landscape.

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped Again on Friday

    After Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock bounced back briefly yesterday from its sell-off earlier in the week, Friday arrived with more bad news for its investors -- and that news arrived already a month stale. As Reuters just reported, the video gaming platform's Chinese app "was shut down on Dec. 8." Roblox stock is down 4.4% as of 10:20 a.m. ET today.

  • Venmo, PayPal and Zelle must report $600+ in transactions to IRS

    As of Jan. 1, mobile payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, Zelle and Cash App are required to report commercial transactions totaling more than $600 a year to the IRS.

  • iPhone 14 Pro will put Face ID under the display, leaker claims

    It’s only January, but new iPhone 14 rumors are already popping up daily. The iPhone 14 Pro will feature a hole-punch display like most Android phones, with Apple finally ditching the notch design it introduced with the iPhone X in 2017. The hole-punch display is the next logical step for Apple. The company is expected … The post iPhone 14 Pro will put Face ID under the display, leaker claims appeared first on BGR.

  • Best Wi-Fi routers in 2022: Connect your devices with ease

    Internet access isn’t just a luxury these days; it’s an absolute necessity. Especially since many of us work from home at least some of the time, if something stands in the way of your access to the Internet, it can't be tolerated. Many people think that when they have issues with their home Internet network … The post Best Wi-Fi routers in 2022: Connect your devices with ease appeared first on BGR.

  • Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

    Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may […]

  • Toast your buns with this heated portable chair — it's $21 off at Amazon 'til midnight

    Never deal with chilly stadium butt again.

  • This sleek $26 leather wallet with RFID-blocking technology is a hit with Amazon shoppers

    "Plenty of space for cards."

  • Electricity transformed rural America nearly a century ago. Now, millions of people on farms and in small towns desperately need broadband.

    The true scope of the broadband access problem is unknown because federal data is widely known to underestimate coverage gaps.

  • The 10 Best Gadgets of CES 2022

    It also features Wi-Fi 6E, the newest Wi-Fi Alliance standard, meaning the AXE200 Omni can boost speeds and reduce latency for supported devices. This CES, Sony is reviving a cult favorite among gamers: the PlayStation VR platform. Built for the PlayStation 5, Sony’s new PlayStation VR2 headset and Sense controller will take advantage of the new console’s processing power to provide a more high-resolution experience compared to the previous model.

  • Tesla's cameras-only autonomous system stirs controversy

    As it pursues the goal of fully autonomous driving, Tesla has bet entirely on cameras and artificial intelligence, shunning other commonly used tools such as laser detection.

  • CES 2022: The must-see tech from this year's consumer electronics show

    CES 2022 was a whirlwind of new tech. Here's everything you need to know about this year's show.

  • Raise your TV-audio game with this 2.1-channel soundbar, now just $75 for Amazon Prime members

    You'll be raising the bar in more ways than one with this indispensable accessory.