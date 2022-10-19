Anne Arundel man sentenced in sexual assault of boy on Appalachian Trail

An Anne Arundel County man pleaded no-contest Monday in a 2019 case in which he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old boy while they were camping along the Appalachian Trail.

Jason Henry Cochrane, now 46, of Millersville, Md., was described as HIV-positive in charging documents from the Sept. 28, 2019, incident. Cochrane was 43 years old at the time of the incident.

Cochrane entered an Alford plea in Washington County Circuit Court on Monday to one count each of third-degree sex offense and distribution of methamphetamine. An Alford plea does not admit guilt, but acknowledges the prosecution has enough evidence to obtain a conviction.

Judge Brett R. Wilson sentenced Cochrane to eight years in state prison, but suspended all but the 1,114 days — a little over three years — Cochrane had already served in the Washington County Detention Center.

Wilson said the attorneys worked diligently, with multiple delays due to concerns about the defendant's mental health. Those concerns were allayed enough by experts to resolve the case with the plea bargain, he said.

Defense attorney Matt Williamson said his client and the victim "share an unusual commonality in their mental capacity."

Charging documents noted the victim has mild autism.

Asked after the hearing if his client had autism, Williamson would not say, citing the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.

As part of the plea deal, other charges were dismissed against Cochrane. Those charges included second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

Wilson also sentenced Cochrane to three years of supervised probation, which is transferrable to Anne Arundel County where he is to live with his parents during his probation.

Cochrane is not to have any contact with the victim or any unsupervised contact with any minor, Wilson said.

Cochrane must be registered with the sex offender registry, Wilson said. He also is to abstain from the use of alcohol and illicit drugs and to submit to evaluation and treatment for substance abuse and any mental-health issues.

A victim/witness coordinator told the judge that the boy's mother was satisfied with the plea bargain.

Wilson said it was his understanding that, given difficulties the child has had from birth, the plea bargain was the "best outcome for the child" as opposed to putting the boy through a trial.

What happened on the Appalachian Trail?

If the case had proceeded to trial, Assistant State's Attorney Michele Ferris Hansen said the state's evidence would have included that crystal meth, positively identified in a lab, was found in the tent. She also said that DNA confirmed a sex act had been performed on Cochrane and that the boy's blood had tested positive for crystal meth.

Cochrane told officers that he let the boy lick the crystal meth that day, said Ferris Hansen, who is lead prosecutor for the Washington County Narcotics Task Force.

Maryland Natural Resources Police were called to the Appalachian Trail, near the Pine Knob Shelter, at 9 a.m. on that September 2019 Saturday after a hiker reported a suspected drug violation, according to charging documents. The Pine Knob Shelter is on the eastern edge of Greenbrier State Park.

An officer found Cochrane and the boy, who were in a camping tent north of the shelter, charging documents state.

With consent to search the tent, an officer found a hypodermic needle, a glass pipe and a plastic bag containing suspected crystal methamphetamine. Also found were condoms, several sex toys and more than 30 pairs of men's and women's undergarments, documents state.

Cochrane allegedly admitted he had smoked crystal meth around midnight, charging documents state.

Cochrane was taken to Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown because his speech was slurred and he appeared to be having spasms, charging documents state. The boy also was taken to the hospital to be interviewed by Child Protective Services.

Cochrane allegedly admitted that he slept naked with the boy in the tent.

Cochrane was described in charging documents as being the boy's "temporary guardian."

The boy admitted he sometimes called Cochrane "Dad," according to charging documents. The boy's grandparents were his legal guardians at the time of the incident and had allowed the boy to go camping with Cochrane on the Appalachian Trail, court records state.

