Anne Arundel Schools superintendent proposes $1.7B fiscal 2025 budget during final school board meeting of year

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell has proposed a $1.7 billion fiscal 2025 budget that would continue to fund the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, provide pay increases for teachers and bus drivers and compensate for the Elementary Secondary School Emergency Relief funding that will end next year.

Bedell's request represents a 3.71% increase over the current budget, which is the lowest increase in the last nine years. Nearly 61.5% of that increase would go toward compensation and benefits enhancements for employees.

"The days of school systems being flush with funds are over," Bedell told the board in his budget address Wednesday. "We can no longer just think or even work outside the proverbial box. We must build new boxes as we innovatively confront the difficult challenges of increasing academic achievement, retaining quality employees, and addressing issues such as rising health care costs. None of this is easy, and as I have said to our union leadership and elsewhere: Everybody can't get everything they want."

While funding is being requested to implement and continue various programs in the county, millions of dollars have had to be shifted over the last couple of years in order to compensate for the loss of COVID funding.

"We will seek alternative funding for some other programs, but some will have to be eliminated and we may need to make requests for additional funding next year," Bedell said. "We have said for several years that the intersection of ESSER funding along with district movement mandates by 2025 would result in painful decisions across the school system."

The budget contains just $18.3 million in program and department enhancements — 14% of what was requested by department heads. It shifts $7.6 million in program funding from grants to the operating budget to ensure those programs continue. The budget also funds $5.8 million in mandates under the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, the decade-long education reform legislation approved by the General Assembly.

Bedell's recommendation continues to emphasize social-emotional resources for students. It includes $3.2 million for 24.5 positions — 8.5 school counselors, eight school psychologists, six social workers, and two pupil personnel workers — over and above the roughly 40 positions and $4.5 million that have been invested in the last three years.

About $682,000 was requested to begin the first phase of a two-year plan to implement a middle school athletics program that would eventually offer nine sports over three seasons.

"There is also a direct community benefit to this program because it will provide students with productive ways to spend their time after school," said Bedell.

Following the announcement, Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County President Nicole Disney-Bates released a statement expressing disappointment that the budget "falls short of the needs of our staff and students."

"Educators in Anne Arundel County continue to lag behind neighboring counties when it comes to wages for veteran teachers," Disney-Bates said. "Teachers and related service providers in Anne Arundel County continue to face unprecedented challenges and are leaving the profession at an alarming rate due to workload, safety concerns, student discipline issues, continued vacancies and morale. This budget does not adequately address this crisis for our staff, students, schools and community."

Addressing what he called a "dire need," Bedell also included $4.7 million in his proposed budget for 56 special education teachers, assistants and occupational and physical therapists. Included among those are 12.5 positions as part of a new regional program at Old Mill West High School when it opens in the fall.

Special education teachers in Anne Arundel County will be the highest paid in the state if this proposed budget is approved, Bedell said.

His $234.5 million fiscal 2025 capital budget recommendation contains nearly $167 million in major capital projects for the final three schools in the Old Mill Master Plan:

— Center of Applied Technology — North, $52.0 million

— Old Mill High School, $69.8 million

— Old Mill Middle School — North, $45.1 million

A new Old Mill High School is planned on the site of the current school. That property will also be home to the new Center of Applied Technology — North, with the new Old Mill Middle School North being constructed on the current CAT-North property.

Bedell's capital budget recommendation also includes:

— $32.3 million for building systems renovations.

— $7 million to continue to reduce the maintenance backlog.

— $1.3 million to design a new school bus facility and lot, a project recommended in the audit commissioned by the board.

— $4 million for roof replacement projects.

— $4 million for additions to existing buildings.

— $3.5 million for athletic stadium improvements.

— $2 million for security-related upgrades.

"Our cabinet members and budget team did not receive or consider a single request that was not needed," Bedell said during his address. "There was no wish list from our department heads. Every single request would move our system forward and then better for our students and staff."

The board has scheduled a public workshop and two public hearings on Bedell's budget recommendation, and the board is expected to vote on a final budget by May 2024.

"While we are discouraged by the superintendent's budget, we look forward to negotiating an agreement that will not only attract the best to Anne Arundel but retain the very best so that Marylanders will want their children to attend AACPS schools and educators that can afford to live in the community in which they work," Disney-Bates said.

