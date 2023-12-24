Anne Buckvold: We all deserve a place to rest our heads

Growing up I didn’t just have a house, I had a home. My mom made it so. My kids might complain about the vegetables on their plates and push them aside, but they’re always grateful for their beds at night. They tell me they’re cozy. They should be, intention was involved here. We spend a third of our lives in bed, getting the rest we need to power through them. The better that rest feels, the more we’re able to do so. I tuck them in.

But it’s not enough that my own kids sleep soundly at night. They all need to, we all need to. Poor rest, or lack thereof, is no spring board for sound mental health.

I’m a big proponent of learning how to sleep on your own. I let all my kids do it around the age of six months. There were a few rocky nights of tears and fits of sadness, but typically by about the fourth night they’d figured it out. This space was theirs. The bedding was soft and to lay one’s head felt so good. They were out. Sleep had become their friend. Hopefully, a partner for life.

To sleep, to sleep well and to have a place to do it, is a treasure. Here in Minnesota it’s a treasure not everyone has.

Since 2017 housing costs have risen 22% in Stearns, Sherburne, Benton and Wright counties according to the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) report put out in 2022. I can’t think of anything else that’s risen that high, certainly not our paychecks. According to Michelle Decker Gerrard of Wilder Research, around 5000 children in Minnesota go to bed without a home on any given night . Last year the St. Cloud school district served 376 children experiencing homelessness. This year we’re already at 303.

Recently I was talking to a friend, who’s mayor of a metro suburb. She was talking housing, as they all are. She’s learned that Minnesota is unique in that for the last few decades, as population grew, we developed few apartment complexes. We didn’t build smart. We grew out (think suburbs), not up, expanding both the need for city infrastructure, as well as the need for future city budgets to maintain it. I’ve served on a city council, I remember the tension in voting for necessary infrastructure projects with sizable numbers attached, what I don’t remember as well were conversations about the costs of ongoing maintenance. In an instant, my conservative self wondered, if the American “Dream”, should’ve ever been more than just that, a dream.

880 million was the number Rep. Wolgamott gave me. This is what the state legislature is looking to bond this next session. He’s hoping 100 million of that will come to St. Cloud over the next 4 years, in part to lessen the city’s burden on replacing aged water infrastructure. I’m curious to see what will be delivered. Last city council meeting my neighbors a few blocks over were in a stir, rightly so. They’d gotten hit with assessments. How would and could they afford it? Pictures of the aged water main and others were shown. The glaring question became, how could we not?

There’s been buzz about affordable housing in this area for over thirty years. Innumerable meetings, large and small, have taken place to address the issue. Yet demand is higher than ever, supply is low, and costs will continue to be high, until meaningful action is taken.

Everything evolves in one way or another. We’ve maxed out our budgets on every level, if they aren’t already overextended. But I know the beauty of human beings is we can do hard things. When we set our minds to something, we can change course. We’re wildly imaginative, resourceful, and inventive. The American Dream can move in many directions, that is, if you have a place to put your head at night.

— Anne Buckvold is a member of the Times Writers' Group. She is a social worker, organizer and artist who lives in St. Cloud with her family. Her column is published the third Sunday of the month.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Anne Buckvold: We all deserve a place to rest our heads