Anne Buckvold: We're in good hands with Jake Sullivan

“Important, not urgent. Call me back.” was the message. It was the old guy from church. He reads anything on Jake Sullivan that he can find. I don’t blame him. If one wonders what’s happening on the world stage, Jake’s a good one to track. I called him back when I had a moment, “Annie! Did you read the New Yorker article about our friend?” He was excited, then struck an instructive tone, “I got to thinking about him the other day. History books are going to study him. They’ll be wondering what he was like as a boy, as a student … how he came to be this way. You gotta start jotting down notes.” Assuming I hadn’t.

He’d been there, right in front of me, just two desks over. It was sixth period, and I was satiated on Otis Spunkmeier cookies from lunch. I was on a sugar crash, but it was the early '90s, so nearly everyone else was too. Everyone, except Jake Sullivan.

Jake was as wholesome as you could get. Though this didn’t necessarily translate into leaving things alone, certainly not in the case of our world history class. His stamina for debate, surpassed that of our teacher. He pulled attention. Jake became the focal point of that classroom. His face red, his clean-cut bangs swinging across his forehead as he argued his points, moving our teacher from a state of clearheadedness to befuddled. He never argued for the sake of argument, he was a good guy that way. But I don’t think any of us quite grasped why it was all so important to him. It was like he had to get to the bottom of things, to the heart of the matter. Jake was the kind of guy, who didn’t miss a beat.

For four years, we ran in the same circles. Cross country, swim team, Amnesty International, and the student council executive board, he as president, I was service chair. And while he was editor of the school paper, covering newsworthy happenings around the school, or at least delegating the task, I was throwing together my monthly column, playing around with words and doling out advice left and right, shooting at best, from my hip.

He was in front of me, in those circles, and by that last dance, senior prom? I was next to him. We’d become good friends. What I remember most, more than where we went, what we ate, was walking in with him. About half our class or more was there. Jake was waving his arms up at friends shouting down at him. He was more carefree than I’d ever seen him. It was awesome, and it occurred to me, this guy is above us. I wasn’t sure if he knew it, and if he did, it had to be in the best possible way. He cared, deeply.

But because high school, though formative, is hardly more than a blip, I didn’t realize his internal drive toward good things ran so deep. Looking back it's easy to see now, but at the time? He was just a boy in a letter jacket. He appeared fresh, confidant and ready, in his purple and white. He was certainly headed somewhere. Law school? Ivy league? He’d locked up nearly every scholarship and award by our senior year. But where would he take it from there?

It turns out, at the age of 43, he would become the youngest national Security Advisor to a president in our country’s history. If that isn’t a credential, I don’t know what is. And to anyone worried about our security? While a lot is at play, if I know Jake at all, he isn’t — we’re in good hands.

Me? I’m on the home front, raising four kids. I try to stay current when I can. He wrote an article a while back for the Atlantic that resonated with me. What I was left with was the idea that if Americans want to be exceptional, we have to act in exceptional ways. And that, whether or not we want to be exceptional, the reality is, the world needs us to be.

— Anne Buckvold is a member of the Times Writers' Group. She is a social worker, organizer and artist who lives in St. Cloud with her family. Her column is published the third Sunday of the month.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Anne Buckvold: We're in good hands with Jake Sullivan