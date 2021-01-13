Anne Hathaway is asking everyone to stop calling her Anne, saying she would prefer anything else

Arielle Tschinkel
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway said she'd rather be called Annie. Jamie McCarthy/GettyImages

  • The actress Anne Hathaway told Jimmy Fallon she didn't want to be called Anne anymore.

  • She said her mom is the only one who calls her Anne, and only when she's angry.

  • The actress said she'd rather be called Annie or anything else.

Anne Hathaway said that her first name just "doesn't fit" and that no one in her life actually uses it.

On Tuesday's "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the late-night host mentioned that he wasn't sure what to call her.

"I've known you for a pretty long time now," he said. "I've heard people call you Annie, like your good friends. Do I call you Anne or Annie?"

The "Princess Diaries" star replied: "Call me Annie! Everybody, everybody, call me Annie - please!"

She said she started going by Anne at 14 but didn't realize people would call her that 'for the rest of my life'

She said she started going by Anne professionally when she starred in a commercial at 14 and needed to get a Screen Actors Guild membership card.

But she didn't know at the time that her career would take off and that people would forever refer to her by her birth name and not her preferred nickname, Annie, she said.

"They asked me, 'What do you want your name to be?' And I'm like, well, it should be my name. My name's Anne Hathaway," she said. "And so that seemed like the right choice. But it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life people would call me Anne."

Hathaway said her mom is the only one who calls her Anne, and only when she's very angry

Anne hathaway and her mom
Hathaway and her mom, Kate McCauley Hathaway, in 2019. JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Hathaway said that being called Anne reminded her of her mother, Kate McCauley Hathaway, being angry at her.

"The only person who ever calls me Anne is my mother, and she only does it when she's really mad at me," she said, adding, "So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me."

Fallon said that being referred to by his full name, James Thomas, gave him the same feeling, and they laughed about how odd it would be if people called out his birth name on the street.

She also encouraged Fallon and the audience to call her "anything but Anne."

"People are so lovely - they don't want to be presumptuous, and so they come up with workarounds on set, because the truth is nobody's comfortable calling me Anne ever. It doesn't fit," she said. "I'm an Annie. And so people call me, like, Miss H; people call me Hath. So feel free to call me anything but Anne."

The actress also spoke about her 2 sons, Jonathan and Jack

anne hathaway and adam shulman
Hathaway and Adam Shulman. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The actress also spoke about spending time at home with her two sons - Jonathan, 4, and Jack, 1 - with her husband, Adam Shulman.

"It's been a lot, but those are good ages to be home with your kids," she told Fallon. "Our 4-year-old believes everything we tell him, and that's adorable as well as very useful."

She said that 1 was a "magic" age and that it had been a gift getting to be home with her kids during the pandemic.

