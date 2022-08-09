Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash

Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.

More information is coming out about the day of the crash, according to Duffy, who was not with Heche on Friday.

Both Laffoon and Duffy were spotted outside the hospital on Monday from around 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

They did not arrive or leave in the same car. Duffy spent 30 to 45 minutes outside looking tense on the phone before heading into the hospital. She reemerged outside around 1:00 p.m. to take a 30-minute phone call.

Laffoon was later seen alongside Duffy, as the two walked out together from the hospital, where they spoke for several minutes.

Laffoon is Heche's eldest son, who she shares with Coleman Laffoon. The two were married from 2001 to 2009.

She also has a son, Atlas, with actor James Tupper, who she was with from 2007 to 2018.

At one point, Laffoon was spotted with another young woman, who accompanied him to and from the hospital.

Duffy says she did not see Heche on the day of the accident.

Duffy is Heche's co-host on their podcast, "Better Together with Anne Heche and Heather Duffy."

She also clarified that her most recent podcast episode with Heche, where the two women "drank vodka" and "wine chasers," was recorded the Tuesday before the accident.

En route to her car, Duffy was asked about Heche's status. She looked downcast but shared, "We're hoping she's going to be alright."

Although Heche was previously described as stable , her representative told Fox News Digital that she "has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

The rep also stated that Heche is in "extreme critical condition" and has "a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."

A public information officer for LAPD told Fox News Digital that authorities did obtain a warrant for a sample of Heche's blood, and if she is found to have been intoxicated at the time of the crash, she will be charged with a DUI hit-and-run.