Anne Heche, in ‘Critical Condition,’ Bought Wig Minutes Before Crash

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles residence at a high speed on Friday—but less than half an hour before, she had stopped into Glass Hair Design in Venice to buy a bright red wig, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Heche is currently in “extreme critical condition,” as more details surrounding the actress’ movements in the lead-up to the fiery accident are revealed.

It is unknown why Heche was at the salon around 10:35 a.m. Friday, but owner Richard Glass described her as “very pleasant” and acting like “a sweet little girl.”

The 53-year-old actress hadn’t appeared to be “speaking in cursive”—either intoxicated or high—Glass said. Still, the shop owner added that the encounter had been “so strange.”

At one point, Heche grabbed his face and “cuddled it,” the Times reported. The newspaper noted that, in a photo of Heche in her Mini Cooper shared by TMZ shortly after the crash, which occurred just before 11 a.m., strands of bright red hair appear to be on the passenger seat next to her.

After crashing her car at a high speed into the Mar Vista, California, home on Friday, Heche fell into a coma in the hospital, according to a statement from her representatives provided to Deadline.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” according to the statement.

That is a change from previous reports over the weekend that indicated Heche was “stable” but suffering from severe burns.

Los Angeles authorities have reportedly obtained a search warrant to test a sample of the actress’ blood taken just after the accident for possible intoxication.

Celebrity friends who have offered her well wishes have also received backlash for doing so, due to both the level of damage caused to the home and allegations that Heche was under the influence at the time.

It took more than one hour and nearly 60 firefighters to extinguish the flame and rescue the actress from the wreckage.

On Monday, the owner of the home Heche crashed into revealed what happened after she received the news.

Jennifer Durand received a call from the current tenant, Lynne Mishele, who “asked me if I was sitting down, and then told me a car had crashed through the home and it was on fire,” she told People.

“She could barely speak so it took a few minutes to really understand what was happening,” Durand said. “When I arrived, we hugged and cried a lot. In that moment, I was just so relieved and grateful that she and her animals had survived this. Nothing could have prepared me for what the house looked like.”

In a statement, Mishele’s attorney told People: “Ms. Mishele is devastated by what happened to her on Friday—not only because she and her pets almost lost their lives, but because all of her property, including items of profound sentimental value, were destroyed. She asks for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

