Anne Heche under investigation for DUI, hit and run following fiery crash, say police

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor Anne Heche is under investigation for DUI as well as hit and run after crashing her car into a house in Los Angeles, say police.

Heche, 53, remains hospitalised after suffering “severe burns” in the incident in the Mar Vista area of the city on Friday that saw the home she crashed her Mini Cooper into almost entirely destroyed by fire.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw on the day of the incident, and are still waiting for the results to come back, according to CNN.

Once LAPD has the results and the investigation is complete, the case will be referred to the LA City Attorney’s office which will make any decision on charges and prosecution, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told the news network.