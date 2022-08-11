Anne Heche under investigation for felony DUI

Anne Heche is under investigation for felony DUI, stemming from last Friday's crash.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital on Thursday that initially there were no reported injuries connected with the incident for victims involved. In that situation, all potential charges would have been misdemeanors. However, LAPD "later learned that there was a victim who was injured and that victim who was injured obtained medical attention."

Police say Lynne Mishele, the woman who lived at the home Heche destroyed, was hit by some debris, and had smoke-related injuries as well. She was not hospitalized, but "she was very traumatized, psychologically traumatized." But Officer Olin Osborne cautions, "We don't want to prejudice people based on a preliminary report that has not been confirmed."

Flames destroyed the home and everything inside. Mishele's neighbors created a GoFundMe campaign that raised $45,000 in one day.

Heche remains in a coma, and is in "extreme critical condition," her representative told Fox News Digital.

The 53-year-old actress sustained burn injuries and was "conscious and breathing" when she was removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher, before abruptly sitting up as authorities rushed her to an ambulance in video footage from the scene of the incident.

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," according to Heche's rep, saying she "has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

On Monday, a public information officer for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that authorities obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche's blood on Friday.

The results of the blood test are pending, and the investigation is ongoing. LAPD officials confirmed that if Heche is found to have been intoxicated during the crash, she will be charged with a DUI hit-and-run.

Lynne Bernstein, a witness to the incident, detailed the crash as "horrific" and said he could "hardly breathe" when trying to assist Heche out of the blue Mini Cooper she was driving.

"The smoke was just getting way too intense, we could hardly breathe," Bernstein said. "The smoke was making it difficult to see."