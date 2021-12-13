Anne Sacoolas to face court charged with causing death of Harry Dunn in crash

(Independent)

Anne Sacoolas, the woman accused of killing 19-year-old British motorcyclist Harry Dunn, will face court proceedings in January, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

The teenager died after he was struck by a car outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in 2019.

It is thought that Ms Sacoolas, the 44-year-old wife of a US diplomat, will appear by video-link in a case which will be heard in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 January. She is charged with death by dangerous driving.

“While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter,” a CPS spokesperson said.

