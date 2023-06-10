Annecy stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder

People gather to lay flowers for the victims of the stabbing in Annecy in France - OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP

The Syrian refugee suspected of stabbing six people including four young children in the French town of Annecy has been charged with “attempted murder”, prosecutors said on Saturday.

The suspect, named as Abdalmasih H, “did not wish to speak” during his 48 hours in police custody nor before the magistrates leading the investigation, public prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis told a press conference, adding that the victims were no longer in a life-threatening condition.

The children, between 22 months and three years old, remain in hospital.

The six victims came from four different countries: Britain, France, the Netherlands and Portugal.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Syrian political refugee with permanent residency status in Sweden, has a three-year-old daughter and wife living in Sweden, the prosecutor said.

He was examined by psychiatrists who deemed him fit to face charges, the prosecutor said. She said that the motive for the savage attack remained unclear, but it did not appear to be terrorism-related.

Witnesses said they heard the attacker mention his daughter, his wife and Jesus Christ, according to the prosecutor, who said he had Christian objects with him at the time of the attack.

Police detained the suspect in the lakeside park in the town of Annecy after bystanders — notably, a Catholic pilgrim who repeatedly swung at the attacker with his backpack — sought to deter him.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, visited the victims and their families on Friday.

Mr Macron said two young French cousins who were the most critically injured have stabilised, and doctors were “very confident”.

The wounded British girl “is awake, she’s watching television,” Mr Macron added. A wounded Dutch girl also has improved and a critically injured adult — who was both knifed and wounded by a shot that police fired as they detained the suspected attacker — is regaining consciousness, Mr Macron said.

The seriously injured adult was treated in Annecy. Portugal’s foreign ministry said he is Portuguese and “now out of danger”. He was wounded “trying to stop the attacker from fleeing from the police,” it said. The second injured adult was discharged from a hospital with his left elbow bandaged.

The pilgrim, Henri, a 24-year-old man on a nine-month walking and hitchhiking tour of France’s cathedrals, said he had been setting off to another abbey when the horror unfolded in front of him. The attacker slashed at him, but Henri held his ground and used a weighty backpack he was carrying to swing at the assailant.

Henri’s father said his son “told me that the Syrian was incoherent, saying lots of strange things in different languages, invoking his father, his mother, all the Gods”.

The suspect’s profile fueled renewed criticism of France’s migration policies. The suspect entered France legally, because he has permanent residency status in Sweden. Sweden and France are both members of the EU and Europe’s border-free travel zone.

He applied for asylum in France last year and was refused a few days before the attack, on the grounds that he had already won asylum in Sweden in 2013, the French interior minister said.

