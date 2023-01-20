Who is Annet Schlosser? Sister of ax murder victim said 'my family will see justice'

Annet Schlosser, who lives in Michigan, is the younger sister of Cathy Krauseneck, the victim in the February 1982 "Brighton ax murder."

While at first believing in the innocence of Cathy's husband, James Krauseneck Jr., Annet eventually grew to consider him guilty and was a daily presence at Krauseneck's trial in late 2022. Always with her was her 95-year-old father, Robert Schlosser, who insisted he would see the trial through to its end.

"My family will see justice for Cathy, we hope," Schlosser told the Democrat and Chronicle after Krauseneck was indicted in 2019.

Annet Schlosser was a student at Lynchburg College in Virginia when her sister was murdered. She testified at the trial and described her sister as a beautiful and spirited woman. She credited her sister with her motivation to go to college.

Annet Schlosser

James Krauseneck Jr., according to Annet, was stoic and reserved and kept his emotions to himself.

Annet Schlosser is a featured interview in the Dateline NBC episode about the Brighton ax murder.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Annet Schlosser, sister of ax murder victim: We 'will see justice'