Annexation near Nevada's Verbio plant approved; hearings for Ankeny plans scheduled

The state City Development Board, which considers proposals to annex land into a city's borders, met Wednesday and took action on a handful of proposals, including two in Ankeny and one in Nevada.

Here's what to know:

Proposal approved for annexation in Nevada

The board approved a proposal to annex about 74 acres into the city of Nevada.

The land is south of the Verbio biorefinery, a renewable natural gas facility at 59219 Lincoln Highway, and Verbio plans to continue biorefinery and energy production in the area, according to information provided at the board meeting.

Hearings scheduled for Ankeny annexations

The board also scheduled public hearings for two proposed annexations in Ankeny.

One proposal involves about 35.5 acres on the southeast side in an area outlined in planning documents for light industrial use off the intersection of Southeast Four Mile Drive and Northeast 54th Avenue.

The second proposal involves 420 acres of land north of 126th Avenue and in between Delaware Avenue and Ankeny Boulevard. The annexation would push Ankeny's border to its northernmost point yet. The area is outlined for mostly low-density housing, with some medium-density housing and neighborhood mixed-use development, according to planning documents.

The two proposals involve property from landowners who have not agreed to annex, and some owners have spoken out with concerns about the process used and the potential impact on their lives. Iowa law allows cities to annex land under the 80/20 rule, where up to 20% of the land in a proposal comes from property owners who did not sign up.

The rule allows cities to stay in line with Iowa law, which discourages irregular borders and prohibits "islands" of unincorporated county land surrounded by city boundaries.

Both public hearings on the Ankeny annexation proposals are scheduled for the board's Feb. 14 meeting.

