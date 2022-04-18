Is Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Annexon's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Annexon last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$243m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$108m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.3 years as of December 2021. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Annexon's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Annexon didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. The skyrocketing cash burn up 101% year on year certainly tests our nerves. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Annexon Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Annexon shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Annexon has a market capitalisation of US$84m and burnt through US$108m last year, which is 129% of the company's market value. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

So, Should We Worry About Annexon's Cash Burn?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Annexon's cash runway was relatively promising. Summing up, we think the Annexon's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Annexon you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

