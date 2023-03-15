As featured in TALK Greenville

OWNER AND DIRECTOR \ MILLIE LEWIS

Annie Guarcello Women in Business TALK Greenville -- Millie Lewis

Q: What product or services does your business provide?

A: Millie Lewis specializes in personal development and model training. Intro courses establish interpersonal skills, then training advances to involvement in the modeling industry with modeling assignments as part of the course. In addition, we offer private lessons, pageant prep, runway workshops, acting masterclasses, birthday parties, and retail.

Q: What inspires you and why?

A: Customer success stories bolster my purpose and fuels so many ideas to continue improving the program. I also find resounding inspiration from relationships I’ve made though our local business collabs. In general, I’ve found Greenville business owners love supporting each other, which is inspiring in itself.

Q: What advice do you have for other women in business?

A: Over the past few years, I’ve learned and applied these perspectives to my leadership strategy: empathy has weight; don’t wear your heart on your sleeve; and encounter situations diplomatically.

1228 S. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite B | Greenville, SC 29605

(864) 299-1101 | millielewisgreenville.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Annie Guarcello: Owner, Millie Lewis