Anniston man charged with murder in 6-year-old's death

Jan. 20—Anniston police have formally charged an Anniston man with the death of his 6-year-old child.

The suspect, Joshua D. Clark, 29, of Anniston, had taken the child to RMC in Anniston on Wednesday, as the child was unresponsive, Sgt. Jason Hawkins told The Anniston Star.

The hospital notified police once staff saw how severe the bruising was. Investigators questioned the father and took him into custody on an initial charge of aggravated child abuse, a recent news release stated.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital in Birmingham. However, the child died from those injuries at 1:36 p.m. Friday, according to Hawkins.

Police have upgraded the original charge to capital murder.

Clark is being held in Calhoun County Jail without bond.

