Anniston man charged with murder in stabbing Wednesday

Sep. 23—Police have arrested an Anniston man in connection with the stabbing death Wednesday of an Alexandria man.

According to an Anniston police report, Stanley L. McCrelles, 59, has been charged with the murder of James D. Livingston, 54. McCrelles was arrested Thursday and taken to Calhoun County Jail, with a bond of $760,000.

The case began approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when Anniston police officers and investigators responded to a disturbance and assault call in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road. There they learned a stabbing had also occurred; the victim was taken to Stringfellow Hospital in a personal vehicle before the police had arrived at the rural address.

The victim, Livingston, was flown to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he later died of his injuries.

The investigation revealed, police say, that Livingston and McCrelles had been in a physical altercation when the stabbing took place.

As the case is ongoing, police had no other information to release.