Anniston man faces manslaughter charge in death of Colten Farley

May 5—An Anniston man was arrested Wednesday on a manslaughter charge after allegedly throwing a punch that led to the death of a man on Noble Street in March, police say.

Corey Tate Duran, 19, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon, Anniston Police chief Nick Bowles said.

Police believe it was Duran who punched Colten Farley, 23, of Anniston in an argument on Noble Street on the night of March 21.

Farley was a well-known barrel racer and, according to his social media accounts, owner of Farley Appaloosas, a horse-breeding program. Farley and Duran were among a group of people going from bar to bar on Noble Street on the night of March 21 when an argument broke out, police say.

"Duran inserted himself into the situation and basically sucker-punched him," Bowles said.

Police say Farley hit his head on the pavement, becoming unconscious, though he later refused medical treatment and went to a friend's house. Friends discovered him unconscious on the floor the next morning. Farley died at UAB Hospital on March 25.

"It's something people don't think about before they throw a punch," Bowles said.

Farley was gay, and Bowles said that rumors began to circulate after he was hospitalized that Farley was a victim of a hate crime. Bowles said they're just that: rumors. Sexual orientation didn't come up in the argument preceding the punch, Bowles said.

Hate crimes laws increase the penalties for some crimes if prosecutors can prove those crimes are motivated by bias. Alabama's law increases penalties for crimes due to bias based on race, ethnicity, religion and other characteristics — but not sexual orientation.

Court records show that Duran was cited for traffic-related offenses three times in the past three years, but has no prior arrests.

Alabama law defines manslaughter as a crime that occurs when someone "recklessly causes the death of another person" or causes a death in a way that would normally constitute murder "except that he causes the death due to a sudden heat of passion caused by provocation recognized by law, and before a reasonable time for the passion to cool and for reason to reassert itself."

Manslaughter is a Class B felony, punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison.

