Anniston man faces murder charge after shooting at Constantine

Aug. 9—One Anniston man is dead and another faces a murder charge after a Sunday night shooting, Anniston police say.

According to a press release from Anniston Police Lt. Tim Suits, police officers were called to Constantine Apartments in Anniston around 7 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a gunshot victim. They found Antonio D. Williams, 38, of Anniston lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Williams was taken to Regional Medical Center by ambulance, and died at the hospital, according to Suits' statement.

Police later arrested Larryl J. Gaston, 56, of Anniston, on a murder charge.

"During the course of the investigation, investigators discovered the victim and suspect were involved in a physical altercation just before the shooting occurred," Suits stated in the press release.

Gaston was still in jail as of late Monday morning, with no bond set in the case.

