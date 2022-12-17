Anniston man linked to 2018 robbery through DNA found guilty

Dec. 16—An Anniston man was found guilty of robbery and other federal charges Monday after being linked through DNA to an incident that occurred in Mississippi in 2018.

A federal jury in Jackson, Miss., found Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, of Anniston, guilty of two counts of robbery and two counts of "using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, Darren J. LaMarca.

According to the press release, Jennings robbed a liquor and convenience store at gunpoint in January 2018 in the city of Meridian, Miss.

"Evidence collected by the Meridian Police Department established Jennings's identity as the perpetrator through DNA analysis. The ATF conducted further investigative measures which confirmed Jennings's involvement in and planning of the robberies," the release stated.

According to court documents, Jennings brandished a shotgun to "unlawfully take and obtain personal property, including United States currency," threatening store staff. The documents also stated Jennings "knowingly" discharged the firearm in relation to the crime.

The jury unanimously found Jennings guilty on all five counts, according to court documents.

Much like local law enforcement partnership with federal agencies, this case was part of a program known as "Project Safe Neighborhood," or PSN. The program, according to the release, is an "evidence-based" program that focuses on reducing violent crimes by the Department of Justice partnering with multiple agencies both locally and federally.

The Meridian Police Department and the ATF investigated the case, while Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam T. Stuart and Charles W. Kirkham prosecuted the case, according to the release.

