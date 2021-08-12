Anniston man pleads guilty to firearms charge after gambling raid

Aug. 12—An Anniston man arrested in a gambling raid earlier this year will be sentenced in September after pleading guilty to federal weapons charges last week.

Jack David "Jackie" Stovall II, 73, of Anniston is seeking a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court documents. Last week, U.S. District Judge Corey Maze set a Sept. 24 date for Stovall's sentencing hearing.

Stovall has been in jail since April after police raided suspected gambling operations across Calhoun County, seizing 75 illegal gambling machines, guns and narcotics at several locations.

At Stovall's Callahan Lane home in Anniston, officers found a Mossberg .22 semi automatic rifle, a .22 magnum revolver and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

As a convicted felon, Stovall is prohibited from owning firearms.

Stovall served a sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty in 1997 to the attempted murder-for-hire of a man Stovall said he suspected of burglarizing his house. Stovall spent years awaiting trial on a capital murder charge in the death of Floyd Roger Hurst, another man who, according to investigators, Stovall has suspected of burglarizing his house.

Stovall was free during the seven years the murder charge lingered in court. After Stovall's arrest in April on the federal weapons charge, prosecutors dropped the murder charge.

Though Stovall is asking for a three-year sentence, according to court documents his plea deal could allow a sentence of up to 10 years. Stovall's attorney, Bill Broome, said he hopes the plea will be the end of any charges Stovall will see from the April raids.

"To me this is a global settlement of all criminal charges pending from that investigation," Broome said.

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.