Anniston man sentenced to life in prison in shooting death of Anthony Hale Jr.

A 25-year-old Anniston man received the maximum sentence for murder on Monday after his conviction last month in the 2015 shooting death of Gadsden teenager Anthony Terome Hale Jr.

In sentencing Robert Sydrious Thornton to life in prison, Etowah County Circuit Judge Cody Robinson noted the youth of the defendant, and the "dangerous and harrowing scene" on the night of March 14, 2015, when witnesses said Thornton fired into a crowd outside Gadsden nightspot after a birthday party.

Anthony Hale Jr.

Hale, 17, a junior at Gadsden City High School, was wounded and later died at a Birmingham hospital.

Shell casings at the scene indicated at least 14 shots were fired. Two other people were injured.

District Attorney Jody Willoughby expressed his appreciation, as well as the gratitude of Hale's family, for the sentence handed down.

"The imposition of the maximum sentence in a case of this nature will send a clear message to violent criminals like Robert Thornton," he said. "This conduct will not be tolerated in Etowah County."

Robinson told Thornton witnesses gave disturbing evidence about the events of that night. "The evidence presented at trial painted a dangerous and harrowing scene that not only placed those who were present that night in peril, but for the grace of God, very well could have placed any one of us in danger," the judge said.

Thornton was among those attending a private birthday party at Club Status on Broad Street. There were fights inside the club that brought the party to the end, with club owners sending everyone into the streets. The altercations rekindled outside, and Thornton was accused of getting a gun and opening fire.

“Perhaps the family of Anthony Hale, a fine young man with a promising future, will now be able to achieve a measure of peace and closure as they try to heal," Chief Deputy District Attorney Marcus Reid said after the conviction. "Anthony was a completely innocent victim whose life was stolen from him in a senseless, random act of violence.

"It is also tragic that this young defendant made catastrophic choices that will dramatically alter the course of his life and the lives of his loved ones,” he said.

Crowded dockets, COVID-19 and suspended jury trials delayed the case for some time.

It was further delayed by Thornton's arrest and prosecution in a Madison County robbery-murder case. Thornton was convicted for first-degree robbery after a home invasion robbery in Huntsville in December 2016, while he was free on bond.

Montarious Hill, 25, who also had been charged in Hale's death, was shot by the homeowner and killed, authorities said, during that home invasion.

Thornton was in prison after that conviction while awaiting trial on the murder charge.

"Your indiscriminate firing into a crowd of people tragically led to the death of Anthony Hale, and very well could have killed any number of other innocent bystanders," Robinson told the defendant, adding that the case had troubled him from the start.

"You are a young man, Mr. Thornton, and your reckless behavior on the night of the shooting led to the tragic death of another young man who, by all accounts, was a good person with a bright future," the judge said

"Your callous disregard for human life is an affront to the rule of law and the expectation our citizenry rightly has that the streets of this community will be safe from this type of senseless violence," he said.

Willoughby commended Gadsden Police Department investigators, patrol officers and crime scene technicians for their efforts in the investigation and prosecution of the case, and thanked jurors for their service in "an emotional and difficult case."

Reid, who prosecuted the case along with Deputy District Attorney Brynn Crain, expressed appreciation for the judge's sentence, and also commended the jurors for "weighing evidence and complex principles of the law to reach their verdict."

He said it was reassuring to see them resolve the legal and factual issues without confusion or distraction. He noted the case was complicated by delays in the trial and the resulting reluctance of some witnesses to testify.

Many, Reid said, had moved away and could not be located and others were associates of Thornton and were reluctant to testify against him.

He said some attempted to change their original statements against Thornton, to shift the blame to Hill, the deceased co-defendant.

"There were issues involving circumstantial evidence, the doctrine of transferred intent, witness credibility and memory loss due to the lapse of time since the shooting, and reckless versus intentional murder," Reid said. "These jurors had no problem at all determining the true facts. I tell jurors in virtually every case that I am always impressed with their collective wisdom and powers of discernment. It is actually very humbling."

