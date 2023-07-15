Anniston man's assault charges upgraded after victim dies

Jul. 14—An Anniston man who was recently charged with assault after allegedly shooting a family member has been re-arrested and his charged upgraded to manslaughter after the victim died from his injuries.

Tristen Clay Arnold, 20, was charged with assault on June 24 when an altercation with his cousin Joshua Andrew Arnold, of Anniston, turned deadly.

The shooting incident occurred at the 1000 block of South Christine Avenue in Anniston when a gun was pulled and Joshua Arnold was shot in the neck, according to sources close to the family.

Joshua was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where he remained in critical condition for several days before eventually being taken off of life support.

Though family members say the incident was a "freak accident," Anniston police Lt. Tim Suits told The Anniston Star that an investigation into the incident led police to believe a manslaughter charge was appropriate.

According to court documents, Tristen was originally arrested on the assault charge before bonding out of Calhoun County Jail. He was re-arrested on the manslaughter charge July 10, before posting bond again the same day. He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing date of Aug. 14, at 1:30 p.m.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.