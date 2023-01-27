Anniston man's disappearance now believed to be 'involuntary'

Jan. 26—Anniston police investigators now believe the disappearance of DeAngelo Allen to be "involuntary with multiple people involved."

Allen, 31, was last heard from around 5 a.m. on Sept. 21 and was last seen in the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston.

Family members told the APD it is unlike Allen to be gone for such a long period of time without making contact with someone.

Police Chief Nick Bowles confirmed Thursday to The Anniston Star the department has consulted with immediate family members and are maintaining a regular line of communication "as well as other information exchanges as they come up."

"Our investigators, crime lab and the Calhoun/Cleburne Major Crimes Unit have been working diligently on this case and continue to do so," Bowles said. "The investigation is ongoing."

Bowles asked anyone with information, involvement or evidence in this case to call the APD Investigative Division at 256-240-4000 or contact by email at APD@annistonal.gov.

Tips in the case can also be given to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-7867 or by their website at www.215stop.com.

Information sources can remain anonymous.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.