Anniston police find 32 grams of meth during traffic stop

May 4—A traffic stop in the Blue Mountain area led to the discovery of 32 grams of methamphetamine, officials said.

William Wilson, 49, and Tamira Cox, 25, were arrested early Saturday morning after Anniston police stopped the vehicle on a minor traffic offense, according to Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles. Bowles said there was no tag on the Dodge Ram they were traveling in, and while conducting the traffic stop, officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The initial report on APD's social media stated that the driver of the vehicle gave permission to conduct a search of their vehicle. However, Bowles said, officers did not need permission when given probable cause.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found 32.16 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, the release stated.

The post stated that moving anything over 28 grams is classified as drug trafficking as it is "not a user amount."

Wilson admitted the drugs were his, and was charged with trafficking and possession, while Cox was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

"Due to the proactive patrolling of our officers another drug dealer is off the streets," the release stated.

Both were booked into Calhoun County Jail on bond.

