Anniston police arrest suspect in recent shooting

Oct. 4—A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that occurred recently at an apartment complex in Anniston, Anniston police say.

Mario Bolding, 30, of Anniston, turned himself in at Anniston police headquarters after the case investigators were in contact with Bolding's attorney, Anniston police Sgt. Randy Grier said.

The incident occurred Sept. 24 in the 300 block of Elm Street around 7:45 p.m., Anniston police Sgt. Jason Hawkins said. Elm Street is the address of Constantine Apartments.

Law enforcement arrived to find a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, Hawkins said. The victim was life-flighted to UAB hospital in Birmingham following the incident.

An altercation had taken place amongst a group of individuals, Grier said.

Though much of the information surrounding the shooting is still under wraps as the investigation is ongoing, Bolding has been charged with assault in the first degree on account of his involvement.

Grier explained that even though the victim's injuries were severe, Bolding was not charged with attempted murder.

"I believe his injuries were severe enough, but the charge of attempted murder just didn't fit as well as assault 1st in this case," Grier said.

Though no recent updates were given on the victim's condition, Grier said he is recovering.

"He's doing a lot better than he was," Grier said.

Bolding turned himself in yesterday, but has posted bond and awaits further court proceedings.

