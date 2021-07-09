Anniston police: Gunfire, chase lead to attempted assault arrest

Jul. 9—An Anniston man was in Calhoun County Jail Friday after a neighborhood argument Thursday afternoon led to gunfire, police say.

Anthony Brian Rich, 41, of Ledbetter Road, faces two charges of attempted first degree assault.

Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles said Rich and some of his neighbors have had longstand disagreements, which on Thursday afternoon led to Rich allegedly going to a neighbor's house and attempting to start a physical conflict.

Bowles said the neighbor brandished a gun at Rich and urged Rich to leave his property. The chief said that according to witnesses, Rich returned with a gun and fired at someone on the property.

"A car chase ensued, and police were called," Bowles said. He said the neighbors followed Rich as he left Ledbetter Drive, calling the police to inform them of the incident. Police records show that the call came in at 3:22 p.m. Thursday.

Police stopped Rich at Alabama 202 near Plunkett Road, Bowles said. No one was hurt in the gunfire, Bowles said. He said no charges have been filed against the neighbors Rich is alleged to have attacked.

"If someone comes onto your property and is ready to assault you, and you get your gun, that's not by itself a crime," Bowles said.

