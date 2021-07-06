Anniston police seek information in Duncan Avenue shooting death

Tim Lockette, The Anniston Star, Ala.
·1 min read

Jul. 6—Police are seeking more information on a shooting that left an Anniston man dead during the July 4 weekend.

Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles said police received reports of a shooting early Sunday morning in the 2000 block of Duncan Avenue. Police records show that the call came in at 3:20 a.m.

Officers found Braylon Darnell Thomas, 23, in the street, with at least one gunshot wound, Bowles said. Thomas was taken to Regional Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made in the shooting. Bowles declined to release further details, saying police are still interviewing potential witnesses.

He said anyone with information about the shooting is invited to call Anniston police at 256-240-4000.

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.

