Anniston woman charged in December shooting at Gadsden gas station

An Anniston woman has been charged with a shooting last month in Gadsden that injured two teenagers — one seriously.

Dexterniey Procoshia Russell, 25, was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Investigators identified and began looking for a female suspect soon after the incident Dec. 18 at the Marathon Station at 11th and Gardner streets that left an 18-year-old in critical condition and a 16-year-old with less minor injuries.

Sgt. Eric Phillips said the teens exchanged words with a man and woman inside the store, The man went outside the store to a truck, Phillips said, and the woman went out, then returned to the store, opened the door and started shooting.

At the time, police indicated the 18-year-old's injuries were not life threatening, but family members spent days fearing they'd lose Malachi Teague.

Christy Baker, Teague's aunt, said for three days at UAB Hospital, he "bled out," before his condition began to improve.

"It's by the grace of God — nothing but God — that he's here," she said.

"Malachi lost a kidney, and his spleen and part of his liver," Baker said, and his pancreas was injured.

He'll be on dialysis for the rest of his life, she said. He's home and continues to recover, she said, adding, "He's doing pretty well, considering."

Baker said family members are grateful that there's been an arrest. They'd been concerned about Teague's and his family's safety, and the safety of the community.

Russell also faces two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief. Her bonds total $301,724.

