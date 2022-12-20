Anniston woman charged with killing boyfriend during argument

Dec. 19—Anniston police have arrested an Anniston woman in connection with a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Sunday.

Jada Cook, 19, was arrested and charged with the shooting death of her boyfriend, Jacoby White, 24, of Anniston, according to a press release by the Anniston Police Department.

Police responded to a call in reference to a gunshot victim approximately 3:45 a.m. Sunday at the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue.

Upon arrival, police located White inside the home. He was transported to the local hospital. However, White's wounds were too severe and he died en route to the hospital, the release stated.

Cook, who police identified as a person in a romantic relationship with the victim, was at the scene of the incident. During the course of an investigation, it was discovered that Cook allegedly shot White in an altercation.

Cook was arrested on scene and taken to the Calhoun County Jail where she is held on $250,000 bond.

She was charged with domestic violence — murder.

