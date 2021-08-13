Anniston woman shot, killed in Blue Mountain community

Aug. 13—An Anniston woman was shot and killed Friday morning, according to police.

Police found Suzann B. Freck, 38, when they responded to a call about a gunshot victim on the 1800 block of Parkwood Drive. Freck died on the scene, according to a news release from Investigator Tim Suits.

A suspect was taken into custody Friday morning, according to the release, but no charges appeared to have been filed as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Attempts to reach police for more information were unsuccessful Friday evening.

