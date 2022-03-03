As anniversary of Bluffton teen’s killing approaches, police seek help ID’ing 3rd shooter

Bluffton Police released a photo of a person of interest they believe is the last alleged shooter in the killing of D.J. “Dwon” Fields Jr., a teenager who was killed almost one year ago.

The photo is of a man with a bandanna covering his face, giving the camera a middle-finger, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release on Thursday afternoon.

The third alleged shooter has been referred to as having the nickname “Shy,” according to previous court testimony. Thursday’s photo is the first time additional information on “Shy” has been released.

Saturday marks one year since Fields was killed in what police believe was a mistaken identity killing.

The death of Fields, a football player and senior at Bluffton High School, shocked many in the Bluffton community. A vigil held at the football field days after his death was attended by hundreds.

While driving on Bluffton Parkway near River Ridge Road on March 5 last year, Fields and his two friends were shot at by a passing car. They were mistakenly targeted as “ops” (or enemies) in a dispute between local teenagers, according to previous police testimony.

The other two passengers were injured, one badly so, and Fields died on the scene.

In the days after the shooting, Bluffton Police Department investigated and quickly charged four people.

Ty Leic Dae Jhon Chaneyfield, 19, of Ridgeland and Jimmie Green, 19, of Hardeeville both were charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A judge denied bond to Chaneyfield in December, calling him a “severe risk” to the community. Green has not had a bond hearing yet.

Siblings Jayden Lamont Void and Shayniah Void, both from Bluffton and both 18 at the time, were charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder and held on $1 million bond. They had been accused of mistakenly pointing Chaneyfield and Green to Fields’ car and misidentifying them as “ops,” according to police testimony.

Months later, charges were dropped against the Void siblings, with Beaufort County Magistrate Judge Frederick Corley calling the evidence against Jayden Void “thin” and saying that accessory after the fact was not the “appropriate charge” for Shayniah Void.

It is unclear whether the Voids could face other indictments for their role in the shooting.