Anniversary marked with Japan's cherry trees gift

Dozens of cherry trees have been donated by Japan to a council in Worcestershire to mark the authority's 50th anniversary.

The first of the 60 trees have been planted in Evesham’s Abbey Park.

The gifts were intended to be a sign of friendship between Japan and the district, according to Wychavon District Council.

The idea to donate the trees came after a visit to the district last year by the Japanese ambassador, it added.

Hajime Hayashi visited Wychavon to help launch a "blossom river cruise" to support the district's blossom trail in April.

All 60 of the new trees will be planted in parks and open spaces across the district over the next two years.

Of the total of 60, 24 are due to arrive in November to mark the end of Wychavon’s 50th anniversary celebrations with the final batch delivered in November 2025.

The district was created on 1 April 1974 under the Local Government Act 1972.

Councillor Robert Raphael, chairman of the authority and Mid-Worcestershire MP Nigel Huddleston helped plant the first four trees on Friday.