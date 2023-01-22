On Anniversary of Roe , Biden Says MAGA Republicans ‘Waging a War’ on Abortion

On Sunday, the anniversary of the now-overturned Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, President Biden urged Congress to enshrine abortion rights into federal law to stop the “war” that MAGA GOP politicians are waging on women.

“Today should’ve been the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Instead, MAGA Republican officials are waging a war on women’s right to make their own health care decisions,” Biden tweeted. “But this fight isn’t over.”

The president fear mongered that the Trump wing of the Republican party is behind state-level efforts to curb abortion now that Roe has been overturned. In 17 Republican-controlled states, abortion has been restricted or prohibited to varying degrees.

“Since then, anti-choice bills have cropped up in state houses across America, including proposals restricting access to contraception,” he said. “And in Congress, MAGA officials are touting a national ban with the goal of blocking women everywhere from making their own health care choices.”

Biden appeared to urge Congress to enact the Women’s Health Protection Act, which passed the House in July but was defeated in the Senate in February and again in May. The bill would ensure access to the procedure in all 50 states, invalidating state-based pro-life laws and conscience protections intended to protect medical personnel from being coerced into performing or abetting the killing of unborn children.

The measure is unlikely to succeed in the House, which now has a GOP majority, in this congressional term.

“Let me be clear: a woman’s right to choose is non-negotiable,” Biden said. “I haven’t stopped fighting to protect women’s reproductive rights – and I never will.”

The president’s message comes on the same weekend as the 50th Annual March for Life, which launched with the original mission of reversing Roe. At the Friday rally, the first since Roe was overruled, a smaller-than-usual but still-significant crowd congregated. While the mandate of previous marches was to reverse that sweeping landmark decision, the 2023 marchers were told to prepare for new fronts in the fight for life, such as the expansion of pharmacies providing abortion pills, litigation of state abortion restrictions, and attacks on pregnancy centers.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer’s rhetoric was similar to Biden’s Sunday, warning that a “firewall” of “MAGA extremism” poses an existential threat to women.

“Today would’ve marked 50 years of #RoeVWade. For MAGA Republicans—it’s always been about banning abortion nationwide, punishing women & doctors for carrying them out, undermining women’s health,” the senator tweeted.

Last week, the vast majority of House Democrats voted down a bill, called the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, that would require doctors to administer medical care to infants who survive failed abortions.

