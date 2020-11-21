Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Temporary Suspension of Operations at Casino Ajax and Great Blue Heron Casino

·2 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement today from the Ontario provincial government that certain businesses, such as casinos, will be restricted further for indoor gathering limits in certain regions, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") will be suspending casino operations at Casino Ajax and Great Blue Heron Casino as of Sunday at 11:59pm EST, November 22, 2020 as part of the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Province. Both properties had reopened on September 28, 2020.

In New Brunswick, further to direction from the New Brunswick provincial government on November 19, 2020, Casino New Brunswick will now operate with an occupancy limit of 50 people.

Great Canadian is committed to providing a safe environment for both its guests and team members and introduced significant health and safety protocols as part of the reopening of the Company's properties in Ontario and New Brunswick on September 28, 2020, followed by its properties in Nova Scotia on October 5, 2020.

Great Canadian will continue to support the efforts of provincial governments, public health authorities, regulators and Crown partners in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Details regarding the reopening of Casino Ajax and Great Blue Heron Casino will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

