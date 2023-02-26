Announcement of B-BIO's Own Ecosystem of Projects Under B-BIO, Formation of a Consortium With the BITONE Foundation, and Participation in the Bioland Project

Seoul, Korea - (NewMediaWire) - February 26, 2023 - BAB Foundation, a project under B-BIO, a healthcare device company, announces the launch of its own ecosystem based on patient-generated health data (PGHD).

Patients who need periodic blood component analysis, such as diabetes, will be equipped with B-BIO's Bluetooth blood meter, which automatically sends patient data to the patient's smartphone. Patients can receive tokens and sell their data to pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, etc., and with the tokens obtained in this way, they can purchase various healthcare products at the online mall provided by BAB.

Background of the BAB Launch?

In the case of B-BIO, they are targeting the global market. They needed to introduce blockchain to make it easier for individuals to use in the global market. When targeting the global market, they felt that blockchain was inevitably needed.

How to use BAB?

The BAB Foundation is a project under B-BIO, a healthcare device company, that creates its own ecosystem based on patient-generated health data (PGHD). In addition, they will form a consortium with the BITONE Foundation, the main net of the BAB Foundation, to participate in the META BIOLAND project to serve as a major NFT provider and to be able to swap with META, a key token in the Meta BIOLAND.

As a result, the value of the BAB token is expected to increase further.

The response of B-BIO is good in the global market, especially in Southeast Asia.

In the case of B-BIO, they developed a blood glucose meter that is half the price of products sold in the market using GDH (Glutamic Acid dehydrogenase) and carbon electrodes. Compared to existing products that are expensive using gold cartridges, B-Bio uses carbon materials to realize cost reduction and prove its competitiveness by increasing the accuracy and response speed of the product, and therefore has gained popularity with positive reviews in the market. In the future, they plan to introduce a higher level of blood glucose meter and various blood analysis equipment through continuous research and development.

B-BIO has introduced a staking system.

The team is offering a staking pool for tokens under Bitone as well as BAB through https://www.tost.gg/. You can receive compensation not only from BAB but also from coins listed under other Bitone affiliates. Compensation is paid at 3% per month and 0.1% per day.

Objectives of the BAB Foundation

The BAB Foundation is currently discussing listing by communicating with various large global exchanges. They will discuss actively and carefully with the goal of listing in the first half of 2023, and will continue to make efforts to realize all the projects being prepared according to the road map. Thank you.

Media Contact

Brand: BIO AND BBIO(BAB)

Contact: Kim Sung Hoon

Email: BAB@b-bio.info

Website: https://www.b-bio.info

SOURCE: BIO AND BBIO(BAB)