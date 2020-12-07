Announcement | MCH Group | Capital increase

MCH Group AG

Not for dispatch, publication or distribution in the USA, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Australia or in the member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA")

MCH Group Ltd. initiates the second tranche of the capital increases

The Extraordinary General Meeting of MCH Group Ltd. on 27 November 2020 approved, among other things, the implementation of capital increases for an amount of up to CHF 104.5 million in two tranches. In the first tranche, the share capital is being increased by a nominal amount of CHF 20 million through the issue of two million new shares with a nominal value of CHF 10.00 per share, at an issue price of CHF 15.00 per share. The subscription period for this first tranche expired on 4 December 2020.

In the second tranche, the company’s share capital is being increased by CHF 68,627,760 through the issue of 6,862,776 new registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 10.00 each, at an issue price of CHF 10.00 per share.

In this second tranche, the eligible holders of subscription rights can acquire new MCH shares at the conditions specified in the prospectus or the supplement to the prospectus. One subscription right is allocated for each MCH share held after the close of trading on 9 December 2020. Holders of seven subscription rights are entitled to acquire six new MCH shares at the issue price of CHF 10.00 per share. The subscription rights are transferable and will be traded on the stock exchange. Subscription rights that are not exercised within the subscription period expire without compensation and can no longer be exercised or taken into account.

The Canton of Basel-Stadt will exercise sufficient subscription rights in this second tranche to ensure that the public-sector entities retain more than 33 1/3 % of the shares. The remaining subscription rights of the public-sector entities that have a stake in the company will be transferred to Lupa Systems LLC, which will also be allocated the subscription rights not exercised by the private shareholders.

The subscription period for this second tranche runs from 10 December to 12:00 noon (CET) on 18 December 2020. The subscription rights will be traded from 10 to 16 December 2020. The first day of trading for the new shares is 22 December 2020.

The transaction is being accompanied by the Zürcher Kantonalbank as lead manager.


Prospectus:
The prospectus and the supplement to the prospectus available as of 10 December 2020 can be requested during normal business hours from:

Zürcher Kantonalbank | P.O. Box | 8010 Zürich | Switzerland
+41 44 292 20 66 | prospectus@zkb.ch

MCH Group AG | Investor Relations | Messeplatz 10 | 4005 Basel | Switzerland
+41 58 200 20 20 | ir@mch-group.com

Media contact:
MCH Group AG
Corporate Communications
Christian Jecker
+41 58 206 22 52
christian.jecker@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com

News online

Wichtiger Hinweis | Important Note

Dieses Dokument dient der Information der Aktionärinnen und Aktionäre der MCH Group AG im Hinblick auf das Bezugsrechtsangebot, das die ausserordentliche Generalversammlung der MCH Group AG am 27. November 2020 genehmigt hat. Dieses Dokument stellt weder ein Angebot noch eine Aufforderung zum Kauf oder zur Investition in Effekten der MCH Group AG oder einer ihrer Konzerngesellschaften dar. Dieses Dokument ist weder ein Prospekt im Sinne des Bundesgesetzes über Finanzdienstleistungen («FIDLEG») noch ein Kotierungsprospekt im Sinne des Kotierungsreglements der SIX Swiss Exchange AG oder ein Prospekt gemäss irgendeiner anderen Gesetzgebung oder Regelung. Exemplare dieses Dokuments dürfen weder in Länder versandt noch in Ländern verteilt bzw. aus solchen versandt werden, in welchen dies gesetzlich unzulässig oder untersagt ist. Eine Entscheidung über eine Teilnahme an der Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechten der MCH Group AG, die von der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung der MCH Group AG am 27. November 2020 genehmigt worden ist, ist ausschliesslich auf der Grundlage des entsprechenden Prospekts bzw. Nachtrags zum Prospekt, der zu diesem Zweck von der MCH Group AG veröffentlicht wurde bzw. wird, und nicht anhand dieses Dokuments zu treffen. Exemplare des Prospekts sind seit 30. November 2020 gratis verfügbar. Exemplare des Nachtrags zum Prospekt werden voraussichtlich ab 10. Dezember 2020 gratis verfügbar sein.

This document and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution into the United States of America and should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the «Securities Act»)) or publications with a general circulation in the United States. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or to purchase any securities in the United States of America. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended («Securities Act»), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold within the United States of America except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. This document does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person or in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction.

The offer referred to herein, when made in member states of the European Economic Area («EEA») and the United Kingdom, is only addressed to and directed to “qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2(e) the Prospectus Regulation («Qualified Investors»). For these purposes, the expression «Prospectus Regulation» means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, and includes any relevant delegated regulations. If located in a relevant state, each person who initially acquires any securities, and to the extent applicable any funds on behalf of which such person acquires such securities that are located in a relevant state, or to whom any offer of securities may be made will be deemed to have represented, acknowledged and agreed that it is a Qualified Investor as defined above. The offer of the Shares will be made pursuant to exemptions under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus in connection with offers of securities.

MiFID II product governance / Retail investors, professional investors and ECPs target market – Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer›s product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Shares has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Shares is eligible counterparties and professional clients, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments (as amended, «MiFID II») and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Shares to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate, subject to the distributor’s suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable. The target market and distribution channel(s) may vary in relation to sales outside the EEA in light of local regulatory regimes in force in the relevant jurisdiction. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Shares (a «distributor») should take into consideration the manufacturer›s target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Shares (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer›s target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

For readers in the United Kingdom, this announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at Qualified Investors who are (i) outside the United Kingdom or (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) («Investment professionals») of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the «Order») or (iii) certain high value persons and entities who fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) («High net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.») of the Order; or (iv) any other person to whom it may lawfully be communicated (all such persons in (i) to (iv) together being referred to as «relevant persons»). The Shares are expected to only be available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such Shares will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.


