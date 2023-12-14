Here are announcers, TV broadcast map for the Chiefs-Patriots game on Sunday

While what happens on the field will be of the greatest importance Sunday, there’s a good chance the broadcasters will spend a fair amount of time talking about two men on the sidelines.

That’s because New England’s Bill Belichick and the Chiefs’ Andy Reid are among the top four in most coaching victories in NFL history. Reid, who will be coaching his 400th career regular-season game on Sunday, is fourth on the list with 277 (255 regular season and 22 postseason).

Belichick is second with 332 career victories (301 regular season, 31 playoffs).

While this game was initially scheduled to be played Monday night, it was flexed and kicks off at noon on Sunday. Most of the nation will still see the game.

Here is the broadcast map courtesy of 506Sports.com.

Fans in Kansas City also will see the Cowboys-Bills contest, which starts after the Chiefs play on Fox 4. The other afternoon game will be 49ers-Cardinals on KCTV-5. It kicks off at 3:05 p.m.

Here is the full list of broadcaster assignments for Week 15 (all games on Sunday except where noted). There is a Saturday tripleheader this weekend.

Chargers at Raiders, 7:15 p.m. Thursday on Amazon Prime: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung (reporter)

Vikings at Bengals, noon Saturday on NFL Network: Chris Rose, Jason McCourty and Steve Wyche

Steelers at Colts, 3:30 p.m. Saturday on NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner and Jamie Erdahl

Broncos at Lions, 7 p.m. Saturday on NFL Network: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins

Chiefs at Patriots, noon on Fox: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver

Bears at Browns, noon on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin

Jets at Dolphins, noon on CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

Buccaneers at Packers, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan and A.J. Ross

Texans at Titans, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta and Aditi Kinkhabwala

Giants at Saints, noon on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake

49ers at Cardinals, 3:05 p.m. on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn

Commanders at Rams, 3:05 p.m. on CBS: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely and Tiffany Blackmon

Cowboys at Bills, 3:25 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

Ravens at Jaguars, 7:20 p.m. on NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark

Eagles at Seahawks, 7:15 p.m. Monday on ABC: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters