Announcing the 2021 Bulldog PR Award Winners
Bulldog Reporter is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Bulldog PR Awards, recognizing both the most outstanding PR and communications campaigns, and the most extraordinary individual and agency contributions to the industry. The Bulldog Awards are the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists.
"I was very moved to judge this year’s entries due to the pandemic,” says Mary Ellen Walsh, award-winning journalist and Bulldog Awards judge. “Nearly every team had to readjust strategic planning to include a more compassionate look at the power of public relations on a deeper level. The campaigns were less about the bottom line and much more about effectively bolstering outreach, offering expertise and raising awareness.”
In October 2020, the Bulldog Awards announced it would be combining its two programs, the PR Awards and Stars of PR Awards, into a single program. As a result, there are three Grand Prize winners, one in each group: campaign, agency, and individual or team.
LEWIS received the Grand Prize – Best Campaign of 2020 for their campaign Lucid Motors Launch - A Tale of David AND Goliath
Fahlgren Mortine received the Grand Prize – Best PR Agency of 2020
KD Hall of KD Hall Communications received the Grand Prize – PR Star of 2020
Grand Prize winners are selected from among the nominations that are entered in multiple categories and win gold at least once.
Our illustrious panel of journalist judges had their work cut out for them to select winners from entrants in 50+ categories, including three new campaign categories added to recognize the events of 2020.
The Best COVID-19 Response
The Best Virtual Event
The Best PR Podcast
“As a journalist for over 20 years, I’ve probably gotten hundreds of thousands of press releases,” says Eric Hartley, an opinion editor, newspaper journalist and Bulldog Awards judge. “However, I rarely see the work that goes into them. Judging these awards gave me a glimpse behind the curtain into the ways organizations—and their PR firms—think about how to promote something.”
The winning individuals, teams, agencies, and companies have all earned bragging rights as Bulldog Awards recipients, along with extensive promotion on the Bulldog Awards website and through Bulldog Reporter’s newsletters and website. The Grand Prize winners also receive a Bulldog Awards trophy to add to their award collection.
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Bulldog PR Awards!
Learn more about Bulldog Awards at bulldogawards.com and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines or upcoming awards programs.
Campaign Categories
Grand Prize - Best PR Campaign of 2020
Lucid Motors Launch – A Tale of David AND Goliath by LEWIS
Best Arts & Entertainment Campaign
Gold: Sound Royalties Takes the National Stage by French/West/Vaughan
Best Beauty, Fashion, or Lifestyle Campaign
Gold: nixit by Matte PR Inc.
Silver: Wrangler x Rick and Morty Collection by French/West/Vaughan
Best Brand Launch
Gold: Rebranding a Beloved Brand for Today’s Table by The GIANT Company
Silver: YouthBuild by Goodfuse
Bronze: Forefront by Forefront Communications Group, Inc
Best Business to Business Campaign
Gold: MWWPR + T&M Associates by MWWPR
Silver: Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. and Padilla by Padilla
Bronze: SingleStore: What’s in a Name? by Bospar
Best Business to Consumer Campaign
Gold: OnwardMobility Delivers the Next BlackBerry by Rainier Communications
Silver: Zebra Partners by Zebra Partners
Bronze: D’Artagnan by Peppercomm
Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget
Gold: NAVC’s COVID-19 Response by North American Veterinary Community
Silver: Cinnadust Seasoning Sweetens 2020 with News of Official Cinnamon Toast Crunch Seasoning Launch by Gillian Small Public Relations
Bronze: PPE Protects the Public from COVID, TerraCycle Protects the Planet from PPE Waste by TerraCycle
Best Community Engagement Campaign
Gold: ‘Choose Topeka’ $15,000 Relocation Campaign by Violet PR
Silver: Let’er Buck Challenge by French/West/Vaughan
Bronze: Know Narcolepsy® UGC Campaign by Evoke KYNE
Best Community Relations Campaign
Gold: 10,000 Turkeys by The GIANT Company
Best Consumer Product Launch
Gold: Enfusia Helps Customers Mask Up and Breathe Easy by SPM Communications
Silver: Lucid Motors Launch – A Tale of David AND Goliath by LEWIS
Best Covid-19 Response Campaign
Gold: Lifelong Learning by Lifelong Learning
Silver: Stony Brook Medicine by Stony Brook University
Bronze: Marathon Strategies: COVID-19 Covered by Marathon Strategies
Bronze: Verizon’s Feed the Frontlines, Pay It Forward Live, Comeback Coach Hub and Women In Business by Rogers & Cowan PMK
Best Crisis Management
Gold: Ambulnz COVID-19 Response by 10 to 1 Public Relations
Silver: Keeping the Dream of Homeownership Alive: Mr. Cooper Advocates on Behalf of Homeowners and the Housing Market by Highwire PR
Best Diversity/Inclusion Campaign
Gold: Agency Guacamole – B.L.N.D by Agency Guacamole
Silver: Red Fan Communications by Red Fan Communications
Bronze: UGA PR Capstone Students by UGA PR Capstone Students
Best Financial Services Campaign
Gold: Aflac by Aflac
Silver: Born Digital: Ally Bank Welcomes 10,000+ Newborns into the Digital Era, Giving the Future a Financial Head-Start on Theirs by Tier One Partners
Bronze: BackBay Communications: Local Funding Announcement by BackBay Communications
Best Food & Beverages Campaign
Gold: Dittoe Public Relations by Dittoe PR
Silver: The Charli Dances Onto Dunkin’s Menu by Dunkin with RF|Binder, BBDO, and DDOne
Best Global Campaign
Gold: Lucid Motors Launch – A Tale of David AND Goliath by LEWIS
Silver: trivago by Peppercomm
Bronze: Oracle AI@Work: Mental Health by Oracle
Best Government/Public Service Campaign
Gold: United States Postal Service Field Communications by USPS
Silver: CDC Rx Awareness Campaign by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ICF Next
Bronze: Orlando United Assistance Center by Poston Communications
Best Green Environmental/Sustainability Campaign
Gold: NewsmanPR’s “Connect & Protect” Campaign for the Florida Keys by NewmanPR
Silver: Jet Zero: The Future of Electric Flight by Mission Control Communications
Bronze: Vote Yes on Prop 1 by Kiwit
Best Healthcare Campaign
Gold: MUCINEX’s Goes Beyond Words with Three-Phased COVID-19 Public Health Information Campaign by Legend
Silver: Amendola Raises Appriss Health’s Profile Through OpenBeds Campaign by Amendola Communications
Bronze: CHPA by Reingold
Best Integration of Traditional and New Media
Gold: Lucid Motors Launch – A Tale of David AND Goliath by LEWIS
Silver: Trane® Residential x Havas Formula by Havas Formula
Bronze: Scotch-Brite™ Brand Holiday Gift Guide by HUNTER PR
Best Investor Relations
Gold: Feeding Pets of the Homeless 2019 Annual Report by G8 Strategies LLC
Silver: Pushpay by Pushpay
Bronze: The Buddy Group by The Buddy Group
Best Issue/Cause Advocacy Campaign
Gold: Red Fan Communications by Red Fan Communications
Silver: Qorvis Communications by Qorvis Communications
Silver: Combatting Youth Vaping Head On by GOLIN
Best Media Relations Campaign
Gold: Cinnadust Seasoning Sweetens 2020 with News of Official Cinnamon Toast Crunch Seasoning Launch by Gillian Small Public Relations
Silver: Lucid Motors Launch – A Tale of David AND Goliath by LEWIS
Bronze: 2020 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching & Leadership by The Harbinger Group
Best Not-for-Profit/Association Campaign
Gold: Dueling Dinosaurs Roars with Global Announcement by French/West/Vaughan
Silver: Qorvis Communications by Qorvis Communications
Bronze: Verizon’s Feed the Frontlines, Pay it Forward Live, Comeback Coach Hub and Women In Business by Rogers & Cowan PMK
Best PR Podcast
Gold: Disrupting the Podcasting Space with ASG’s Digital: Disrupted by V2 Communications
Silver: Lay of the Brand Podcast by Merritt Group
Bronze: PR 360 by Global Results Communications
Best Public Affairs Campaign
Gold: Marathon Strategies: Securing Justice for U.S. Victims of Terror by Marathon Strategies
Silver: Yes on Proposition 22 | Clyde Group by Clyde Group
Bronze: Counting Illinois by Kiwit
Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt
Gold: MUCINEX® Direct-to-Consumer Channel Launch w/ Fashion Show Livestreamed on YouTube by Legend
Silver: Canadian Tire Christmas Trail by Canadian Tire Corporation
Bronze: Lucid Motors Launch – A Tale of David AND Goliath by LEWIS
Best Technology/Software Campaign
Gold: OnwardMobility Delivers the Next BlackBerry by Rainier Communications
Silver: Prodoscore: Making Work From Home Actually Work by Bospar
Best Thought Leadership Campaign
Gold: Cancer Treatment Centers of America – Shadow Curve by Goodfuse
Silver: Invention in PR by Adam Ritchie Brand Direction
Bronze: MWWPR + T&M Associates by MWWPR
Best Travel & Tourism Campaign
Gold: Hilton Extends Hospitality Through “Hilton at Home” Digital Content Series, Offering Insider Tips to Make Consumers’ Homes and Lives More Hospitable During Global Pandemic by Hilton
Best Use of Influencers
Gold: MUCINEX® Direct-to-Consumer Channel Launch w/ Fashion Show Livestreamed on YouTube by Legend
Silver: SideChefxPanasonic: Cooking Made Easy by Dunn Pellier Media
Bronze: V2 Executes Robust Influencer Program for Decibel During COVID-19 by V2 Communications
Best Use of Personality/Celebrity
Gold: #ForTheGrams: Amazon Helps Families Maintain Holiday Traditions in a Time of Social Distancing by HUNTER and Amazon
Silver: Advantage Hers by Ruder Finn
Bronze: Leanne Ford for Legend by Sharp Think
Best Use of Research - Business/Consumer
Gold: Back to Normal Barometer by ROKK Solutions
Silver: Aflac by Aflac
Bronze: Oracle AI@Work: Mental Health by Oracle
Best Use of Social Media
Gold: The Abbi Agency by The Abbi Agency
Silver: American Dairy Association North East #MakeMilkMoments Social Media Campaign by Pollock Communications
Best Use of Video/Multimedia
Gold: Poseida Therapeutics by Poseida Therapeutics
Best Viral Campaign
Gold: Spin Master, The PAW Patrol Years by Spin Master
Best Virtual Event Campaign
Gold: Qorvis Communications by Qorvis Communications
Silver: Reingold by Reingold
Bronze: Lucid Motors Launch – A Tale of David AND Goliath by LEWIS
Best Visual Storytelling Campaign
Gold: CDC Rx Awareness Campaign by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ICF Next
Individual or Team Categories
Grand Prize – PR Star of 2020
KD Hall, KD Hall Communications
Leader of the Year (Agency)
Gold: French/West/Vaughan team
Silver: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar
Bronze: Kathy Bloomgarden, Ruder Finn
Media Relations Professional of the Year
Gold: Beth Casteel, The Reis Group
Silver: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar
Bronze: Eric Hazard, Vested
PR Professional Who Makes a Difference
Gold: KD Hall, KD Hall Communications
Silver: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar
PR Star Under 40
Gold: KD Hall, KD Hall Communications
Silver: Brian Hart, Flackable
Bronze: Keith Chapman, Chap Public Relations, LLC
PR Up and Comer
Gold: Myrissa Stalter, Fahlgren Mortine
Gold: Sonali Hitesh Mehta, Apples and Oranges Public Relations
Silver: Sammie Yeager, ROKK Solutions
Bronze: Luz Verduzco, SPM Communications
Public Relations Professional of the Year
Gold: Curtis Sparrer, Bospar
Silver: Kathy Bloomgarden, Ruder Finn
Bronze: Eric Hazard, Vested
Agency Categories
Grand Prize – Best PR Agency of 2020
Fahlgren Mortine
Agency That Gets Results
Gold: Fahlgren Mortine
Silver: Bospar
Bronze: Lumina Communications
Best Boutique Agency
Gold: Capwell Communications
Silver: Affect/Gregory FCA
Bronze: Fish Consulting
Best Industry-Focused Agency
Gold: Jaymie Scotto & Associates
Silver: Bospar
Bronze: SideCar Public Relations
Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year
Gold: Bospar
Silver: BLASTmedia
Bronze: Lumina Communications
Business to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the Year
Gold: Fahlgren Mortine
Silver: French/West/Vaughan
Large Agency of the Year
Gold: Fahlgren Mortine
Silver: French/West/Vaughan
Midsize Agency of the Year
Gold: Goodfuse
Silver: Bospar
Bronze: Publicity For Good
Most Innovative Agency
Gold: Ruder Finn
Silver: Bospar
Bronze: JConnelly
Small Agency of the Year
Gold: Adam Ritchie Brand Direction
Silver: 10 to 1 Public Relations
Bronze: Violet PR
