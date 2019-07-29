Announcing: Athens Medical Center (ATH:IATR) Stock Increased An Energizing 264% In The Last Three Years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Athens Medical Center S.A. (ATH:IATR) share price is 264% higher than it was three years ago. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 38% gain in the last three months.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Athens Medical Center moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Athens Medical Center's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Athens Medical Center shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 79% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 25% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

