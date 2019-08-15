Announcing: China Aoyuan Group (HKG:3883) Stock Soared An Exciting 546% In The Last Five Years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the China Aoyuan Group Limited (HKG:3883) share price down 17% in the last month. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 546% in that time. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, China Aoyuan Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 27% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 45% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of China Aoyuan Group, it has a TSR of 774% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

