Announcing: China MeiDong Auto Holdings (HKG:1268) Stock Soared An Exciting 481% In The Last Three Years

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. Take, for example, the China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (HKG:1268) share price, which skyrocketed 481% over three years. On top of that, the share price is up 50% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

See our latest analysis for China MeiDong Auto Holdings

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

China MeiDong Auto Holdings was able to grow its EPS at 54% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 80% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. It's not unusual to see the market 're-rate' a stock, after a few years of growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:1268 Past and Future Earnings, August 22nd 2019 More

It is of course excellent to see how China MeiDong Auto Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on China MeiDong Auto Holdings's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of China MeiDong Auto Holdings, it has a TSR of 556% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that China MeiDong Auto Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 72% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 35% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before forming an opinion on China MeiDong Auto Holdings you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.