Announcing: Crossject Société Anonyme (EPA:ALCJ) Stock Increased An Energizing 116% In The Last Year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Crossject Société Anonyme (EPA:ALCJ) share price has soared 116% return in just a single year. And shareholders are doubtless smiling after an even more impressive share price rise of 128% in thirty days. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 56% in the last three years.

Crossject Société Anonyme isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Crossject Société Anonyme saw its revenue shrink by 38%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 116%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

Investors should note that there's a difference between Crossject Société Anonyme's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. We note that Crossject Société Anonyme's TSR, at 123% is higher than its share price return of 116%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

We're pleased to report that Crossject Société Anonyme shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 123% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 20% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

