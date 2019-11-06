Announcing: FinecoBank Banca Fineco (BIT:FBK) Stock Increased An Energizing 157% In The Last Five Years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (BIT:FBK) stock is up an impressive 157% over the last five years. On top of that, the share price is up 21% in about a quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 10% in 90 days).

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, FinecoBank Banca Fineco managed to grow its earnings per share at 19% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 21% per year. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for FinecoBank Banca Fineco the TSR over the last 5 years was 204%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

FinecoBank Banca Fineco shareholders are up 15% for the year (even including dividends) . But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 25% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. Is FinecoBank Banca Fineco cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IT exchanges.

