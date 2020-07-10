Announcing: GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Stock Increased An Energizing 166% In The Last Year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. Take, for example GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD). Its share price is already up an impressive 166% in the last twelve months. It's also good to see the share price up 63% over the last quarter. Looking back further, the stock price is 85% higher than it was three years ago.

GoGold Resources isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

GoGold Resources grew its revenue by 65% last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. And the share price has responded, gaining 166% as we previously mentioned. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

It's good to see that GoGold Resources has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 166% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 6.1% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with GoGold Resources .

